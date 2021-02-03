Three women, Emerald Fennell, Chloe Zhao and Regina King, were nominated for best director at the Golden Globes, making history in a category where few women have been recognised.

Just one woman in the history of the Golden Globes has won the top directing prize. Barbara Streisand won a Golden Globe for her film "Yentl" in 1984. The last time a woman was nominated in the category was in 2015 when Ava DuVernay was nominated for her film "Selma".

It was David Fincher's film "Mank" however that received the most nominations - with six.

The black and white film starring Gary Oldman as Hollywood screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz was released on Netflix.

The streaming service, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television. No other studio was close.

Netflix secured three out of the five nominations for best drama TV series — “The Crown,” “Ozark” and “Ratched” — and four of the five acting nods for best actress in that category for Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Laura Linney and Sarah Paulson.

“Most folks with their business have one of two things — they have quantity or they have quality. Netflix has both. So naturally they’re going to get more nominations,” said Dan Rayburn, a principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

“The Crown” — tracing the history of Queen Elizabeth II — roared to the top of all TV candidates with six nominations, including lead acting nods for Olivia Coleman, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as well as supporting nominations for Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.

“The Great,” the coming-of-age comedy about Russia’s Catherine the Great and her scandalous ascension to the throne, got three nominations — for best musical or comedy TV show and stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

But another crown-connected period piece “Bridgerton” from Netflix failed to earn a single nod despite its popularity.

“The Great” now faces “The Flight Attendant,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Emily in Paris” and “Ted Lasso” for bragging rights to best comedy TV series. Last year, that was “Fleabag.”

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — also a Netflix release, about the countercultural clash and subsequent trial following the 1968 Democratic National Convention — came in second among movies with five nominations.

The other nominees for best film in the drama category were Chloe Zhao’s itinerant drama “Nomadland," Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Florian Zeller’s dementia drama “The Father.”

The awards show has been delayed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled for February 28.