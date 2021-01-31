Nurse wins prize to watch films for a week on a remote Swedish island

An emergency room nurse has sailed to a small remote island off the western coast of Sweden to spend a week watching films while holed up in a former lighthouse.

Lisa Enroth won the unusual prize after entering a competition held by the Gothenberg Film Festival.

She was chosen from 12,000 entries to spend a week in isolation at the Pater Noster Lighthouse, which is now a hotel.

Lisa said that after having spent months coping with the fallout of COVID-19 she looked forward to a peaceful week.

"It is a great opportunity for me to just try to reflect over the year that it has been, and sort of ground myself a bit, because it has been hectic, so it's a nice opportunity to just be able to land."

Lisa will have practically no contact with the outside world other than through the video diaries she plans to record about her experience and the films that she watches while there.