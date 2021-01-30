Twelve people have been killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

Eleven other people were injured in the collision which happened on Friday evening near Syzran in the Samara region.

It's believed that the tractor driver skidded and veered onto the oncoming lane.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the accident.

Russia has one of the world’s highest rates of deaths on the roads.

It's often blamed on a combination of drunk driving, poor road conditions, and poorly maintained vehicles.