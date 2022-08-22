At least 16 killed after two trucks collide with minibus in Russia

At least 16 people have been killed after a minibus collided with two trucks in the Russian region of Ulyanovsk on Sunday.

According to Russian news agencies, the incident occurred near the village of Nikolayevka after one of the trucks left its lane and hit the stationary minibus.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry has confirmed in a statement that 14 nationals had died in the accident and three others were injured.

"Their condition is assessed as stably serious with positive dynamics, they are fully provided with the necessary medicines," the ministry said.

"On behalf of the President, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on organising a special aircraft for the return of the dead bodies."

Images broadcast on a Russian TV show that the minibus was almost completely flattened in the collision.

Russia's Investigative Committee stated that it has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.