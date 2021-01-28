Police in Sweden have arrested a male suspect after a student was injured in a knife incident at a high school.

The incident occurred in Fridhemsberg, a town 75 kilometres southeast of Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city.

A man in his 20s is being investigated on suspicion of preparation for murder and arson, police said in a statement.

Witnesses had described a man in yellow clothes wielding weapons on the school's premises on Thursday morning.

A suspect, who was previously known to the authorities, was later detained. The victim was "slightly stabbed" in one hand, police added.

An axe, a knife, and a "welding helmet" with a visor were found at the school, according to police, alongside clothes matching the description found in a nearby parked car.

Police said the man apprehended over the school incident may also be linked to a nearby fire.

City official Maria Gustafsson stated there were around 200 students at the Peder Skrivare school at the time, and all were sent home following the incident.

Police spokesman Anders Wiss told a press conference that the man's motive was unknown and declined to comment on press reports that he was a former student.