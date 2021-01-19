Lava flowed from Mount Etna on Monday, leaving organ streams oozing down the slopes.

Etna is Europe's largest active volcano and is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes.

The lava flowed into an uninhabited valley while some ash blew over some of the nearby towns but there were no risks for the local population.

The other two active volcanoes in Italy include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Etna is a popular tourist destination attracting hikers eager to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night.