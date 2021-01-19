Italy's fragile government will continue despite turmoil, says expert

Italy's government has been weakened by recent turmoil but will survive until the end of the year, an expert has told Euronews.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has today been addressing senators ahead of a confidence vote in his government. On Monday, he won a crucial vote in parliament's lower house securing a 321-to-259 victory.

It comes after Conte's ruling coalition last week lost its majority in parliament after members of Matteo Renzi's tiny but key Italia Viva party quit.

Renzi and Conte disagree on how to use EU funds to kickstart the economy. Italy is to receive more than a quarter of the bloc's €750 billion stimulus package which will be handed out in both grants and low-interest loans.

"This is going to remain a fragile government based on a rather brittle majority," Giovanni Orsina, a political scientist from the Luiss School of Government in Rome, told Euronews.

"So, as always, in Italy, there is a kind of superficial instability. But basically, despite all the talks, all the discussions, despite the fact that we have been covering this crisis for weeks, eventually I believe that the government will be able to survive."

