A number of Trump supporters have been detained and charged over the US Capitol riots last Wednesday.

Among them is Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by the name of Jake Angeli and is prominent in the conspiracy-promoting QAnon movement.

Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, stood out in the video footage of the riots after allegedly dressing up wearing a bison headdress.

"It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants," the federal attorney for Washington DC said in a statement on Saturday.

"This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade".

Chansley stands accused of violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The statement also said police had arrested a man after being allegedly photographed removing the Speaker's lectern from the Capitol building.

Adam Johnson, 36, from Florida, was charged with entering restricted federal property and theft of government property.

"A search of open sources led law enforcement to Johnson, who is allegedly seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol carrying the lectern," said the Washington DC federal attorney.

Another of those detained is Richard Barnett from Arkansas, the man seen posing for photos in Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Justice Department officials said one of a number of offences he's been charged with is theft of public property.

Since Wednesday more graphic details of the rioting have emerged, revealing the violence and brutality of the mob that stormed a seat of American political power.

President Donald Trump is facing impeachment for a second time after Democrats and some Republicans accused him of inciting supporters to storm the Capitol.