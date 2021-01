This week five people died after a mob broke into the US Capitol building while Congress met to certify Joe Biden's win.

While in Europe, Spain recorded its coldest ever temperature ever at -35.8°C, floating waste was shown clogging a river in Bosnia, and the EU admitted a sharp rise in illegal sea crossings (with an overall drop in illegal migration).

Here's how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Ellen Prosser, 100, receives the new Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a care home in south-east London. January 7, 2021 Kirsty O'Connor/AFP

Lava flows from Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano. January 7, 2021 Agung Supriyanto/AFP or licensors

Demonstrators hold a banner calling for the impeachment of US President Donald Trump during a protest in Brooklyn, New York, USA. January 7, 2020 Kena Betancur/AFP or licensors

An aerial view shows a sinkhole in the Ospedale del Mare hospital car park after the ground there collapsed. January 8, 2021 Ciro Fusco/AFP

Migrants cook inside a makeshift shelter at the Lipa camp, outside Bihac, Bosnia. January 8, 2021 Kemal Softic/AP Photo

Plastic bottles, wooden planks, rusty barrels and other rubbish floats in the Drina River near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad. January 5, 2021 Eldar Emric/AP Photo

Migrants from Morocco walk on a beach after arriving in Gran Canaria, Spain, after crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat. January 7, 2021 Javier Bauluz/AP Photo

A woman kisses an icon after an Orthodox Christmas mass in the Holy Trinity church in Iltsi village, Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine. January 7, 2021 Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

People walk on the snow-covered Nanzoin Buddhist temple towards the bronze statue of the reclining Buddha in Sasaguri town, Japan. January 8, 2021 STR/AFP

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange celebrate outside the court in London after a judge ruled Assange should not be extradited to the US to face espionage charges January 4, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP or licensors

Children throw snowballs as the landscape is covered with snow in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain. January 7, 2021 Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

People cross a road in a snow-covered landscape in Oberhof, Germany. January 7, 2021 Matthias Schrader/AP Photo

People look at ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in Harbin, in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province. January 5, 2021 STR/AFP