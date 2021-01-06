These are islands of waste that have formed on a major river in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
They are causing an environmental emergency and threatening a regional hydropower plant.
Plastic bottles, wooden planks, rusty barrels and other garbage could be seen clogging the Drina river near the eastern town of Visegrad on Tuesday.
Upstream, the Drina tributaries in Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia carry even more waste after swollen winter waters surged over the landfill sites near the river banks.
Officials say that between 6,000 and 8,000 cubic metres of waste are pulled out of the Drina each year near Visegrad.
A broken barrier this week caused a massive build-up of rubbish on the river.
The problem is not new - Balkan nations have poor waste management and tonnes of rubbish routinely end up in rivers.
But Bosnia, Serbia, and Montenegro have done little to fix it even as they seek to join the European Union.
Following the war in the 1990s, the region is still lagging far behind the rest of Europe, economically and with regard to environmental protection.
More No Comment
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures
Russians brave an icy dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal ahead of new year
North Korea welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display
Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen
Dancing to his tune? Lukashenko pictured with youth at New Year's ball