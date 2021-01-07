European leaders expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as chaos unfolded in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

European allies were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy.

"The US Congress is a temple of democracy. To witness tonight’s scenes in Washington DC is a shock," tweeted European Council President Charles Michel.

The European Union has had tumultuous relationships with the Trump administration in the past four years. Its top officials have repeatedly said they were looking forward to a better relationship under President-elect Joe Biden

"Joe Biden won the election. I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA," tweeted European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

European Parliament President David Sassoli, who leads one of the largest legislatures in the world, called the scenes "deeply concerning".

"Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, a staunch ally of the United States over generations.

"The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.''

"The violent acts against American institutions are a grave attack against democracy. I condemn them. The American people's will and vote must be respected," wrote French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Some singled out Trump for harsh criticism.

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy,'' German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter.

He said that "from inflammatory words come violent deeds'' and added that "contempt for democratic institutions has disastrous effects.''