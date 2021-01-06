Europe's leading international news channel has announced its latest venture to reach across the continent with a brand new independent channel in Romania.

Euronews Romania, a branded affiliate of the Lyon-based HQ, will be brought to millions of households, delivering local, regional, national and international news on TV and digital platforms in the Romanian language.

It comes in partnership with Universitatea Politehnica din București (UPB) and off the back of several other Euronews affiliate launches in the last two years: Euronews Albania and Euronews Georgia.

Euronews Serbia is set to launch shortly.

The first branded affiliate to be launched within the European Union, the channel will have its own team of journalists and correspondents across Romania, but also in Brussels, who will be asked to follow Euronews’ values of independence, impartiality and its ‘All Views’ editorial line.

It will also contribute to the diversity of the company's overall multi-lingual and multi-cultural editorial richness. And in return, Euronews Romania will benefit from the worldwide structure of Euronews’ editorial and technical knowledge and resources to bring a unique international perspective to the Romanian media market.

In a statement, Euronews CEO Michael Peters said he was "very proud" of the agreement and heralded the "ambitious project" that lays ahead. "Romania has a very competitive media market with several existing news channels. But we believe that Euronews Romania will deliver a unique offer which is missing today in the national media landscape.

"Unapologetically impartial, rooted in our European DNA, Euronews has always offered a distinct perspective on news. As Euronews has always done, Euronews Romania will, with objectivity, balance, and accuracy, provide a strong European perspective on news.”

Mihnea Costoiu, Rector of UPB, said: "We believe that, by providing quality journalism and unbiased information to an audience that needs them more than ever, Euronews Romania is not only a media achievement, but also an educational initiative.

Through Euronews Romania, we join a European family recognised for quality journalism. We thank our partners for their trust and welcome them to the UPB community!"