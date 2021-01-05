Ten people to stand trial over 2016 Brussels terror attacks

Ten suspects are set to stand trial over the 2016 Brussels terror attacks.

The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's office announced that during the pre-trial Chamber, ten defendants were being referred to the Assizes Court, and three were acquitted.

The Court of Assizes deals with the country's most serious crimes. The case relates to the attacks which took place on March 22 2016 which killed 32 people and left 340 wounded.

The bombings, which hit Zaventem airport and Maelbeek metro station, were claimed by the extremist group, Islamic State.

The prosecutor's office had asked for the suspects to be tried for murder and attempted murder in a terrorist context as well as belonging to terrorist organisation.

The trial is scheduled to begin in 2022.