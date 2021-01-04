A court decision on whether Julian Assange should be extradited from London to the United States to face charges of espionage is expected later this morning.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser will deliver her ruling from the Old Bailey at 11 am CET — although this will not mark the end of the long-running saga.

Should Baraitser approve the extradition request, it will then go to British Home Secretary Priti Patel to give the final order. However, whichever side loses the case on Monday is also expected to launch an appeal.

The US has long wanted to extradite the 49-year-old to face 17 charges of espionage and one of computer misuse in relation to publishing secret military documents of wrongdoing during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Such charges carry a total of up to 175 years in prison.

His defence team have argued the case has been politically motivated and that their client should be protected under the First Amendment of the US Constitution — protections that refer to freedom of speech and the press.

The team also argued that Assange is suffering from mental health issues that were exacerbated during his seven-year stint in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, and could be further worsened by prison conditions in the US.

Julian Assange spent seven years in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid another extradition request, but has been in Belmarsh prison since 2019. Matt Dunham/AP

Assange fled to the embassy in 2012, skipping bail on another extradition request regarding a rape charge in Sweden. In April 2019, he was evicted and taken to Belmarsh prison - where he has been ever since. Sweden dropped the rape case in November 2019.

According to the Australian's lawyers, their client was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder during his tenure at the embassy and would be at heightened risk of suicide if placed in solitary confinement in the US.

It is believed, if extradited and convicted, Assange would be placed in the ADX Supermax prison in Colorado, which is also home to the likes of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Meanwhile, US prosecutors argue Assange's mental health "is patently not so severe so as to preclude extradition" and say the defence had not made any arguments that were relevant or admissible.

"Consistently, the defence asks this court to make findings, or act upon the submission, that the United States of America is guilty of torture, war crimes, murder, breaches of diplomatic and international law and that the United States of America is 'a lawless state'," prosecutors said in their closing arguments. "These submissions are not only non-justiciable in these proceedings but should never have been made."

Outside forces may also have a stake to play in the case. Writing an appeal on Twitter, Stella Morris, the mother of Assange's two sons, has pleaded with US President Donald Trump to pardon her partner. This is something Trump has reportedly considered before.

Even if he doesn't, there has also been speculation that President-elect Joe Biden could be more lenient toward the extradition process when he takes office on January 20.

Tweeting en route to court on Monday morning, Morris said: "I will speak outside court after the decision.

"Whatever happens today, we will fight for justice until Julian is free."