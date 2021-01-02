Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year

People run into the cold sea in South Boston, Massachusetts, to mark the New Year.
This year's official polar plunge was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but groups of swimmers gathered at M Street beach to brave the 4°C water.
People run into the cold sea in South Boston, Massachusetts, to mark the New Year.
This year's official polar plunge was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but groups of swimmers gathered at M Street beach to brave the 4°C water.
More No Comment
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures
Russians brave an icy dip in Siberia's Lake Baikal ahead of new year
North Korea welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display
Footage emerges of deadly blast at airport in Yemen
Dancing to his tune? Lukashenko pictured with youth at New Year's ball
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill
New Yorkers highlight what they don't want to carry into 2021
Nashville police release video footage of December 25 explosion
Italy puts medical workers at the front of the queue for COVID vaccine
Heavy snow coats Milan in white but disrupts city traffic
'A gift of life': Cyprus' president has COVID vaccine live on TV
Winter fishing season has come once again to Chagan Lake in China
Voting underway in Central African Republic's presidential election
Flooding in England as Storm Bella approaches
First COVID-19 vaccinations take place in Rome and Prague
Yemenis light candles on Christmas Day to shine light on ongoing war