Storm Bella continued to lash parts of England and Wales over the weekend causing flooding and disruption.

Gusts of over 150km per hour were recorded in some parts.

One of the worst affected areas was Great Barford in Bedfordshire southeast England where residents put up flood defences and sandbags in attempts to keep rising river waters at bay.

''Everyone rallied round last night from about six o'clock, all the way through to three o'clock this morning, people, local neighbours were digging the trenches, bringing sandbags," resident Jan Schofield explained.

The days of downpours have only added to the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus.

Both Great Barford and Bedford are in Tier 4, England's highest level of COVID-19 restrictions.

''Please don't be heroic, please follow the guidelines, do not do anything that's not approved," urged the leader of Bedford Borough Council, Philip Simpkins. "And also COVID is not going away, this hasn't yet suddenly allowed COVID to disappear, hateful figures remain absolutely high.''

Wales was also hit by the storm with heavy seas and high waves lashing the coast of Porthcawl.

Road and rail travel across Britain has been widely disrupted with the public being advised to check with train operators before setting off.

Northwestern France was also hit by Storm Bella.

Parts of Brittany and Normandy were left without power for several hours due to the strong winds.