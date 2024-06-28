Dozens of protesters waved Iranian flags, chanted "women, life, freedom," and booed voters entering the consulate. After record-low turnout in recent elections, voter participation remains uncertain. Despite the Supreme Leader’s ultimate authority, Iran’s president influences the country's approach to the West.
Video. Iranian exiles in London protest as elections take place
