Protesters in front of consulate of Islamic Republic of Iran
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Iranian exiles in London protest as elections take place

Dozens of protesters waved Iranian flags, chanted "women, life, freedom," and booed voters entering the consulate. After record-low turnout in recent elections, voter participation remains uncertain. Despite the Supreme Leader’s ultimate authority, Iran’s president influences the country's approach to the West.

