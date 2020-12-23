The UK government will move several parts of the southeast and southwest of England to its highest level of coronavirus restrictions from one minute after midnight on Boxing Day, health minister Matt Hancock announced on Wednesday.

The UK health minister said that the new variant discovered in the country was moving more quickly and that the government had to act.

Hancock said they would quarantine cases of another variant from South Africa and banning travel from the country while they investigate the new variant.

Government officials revealed last week that they were tracking a mutated version of the virus and said on Saturday that it had become the dominant variant of coronavirus in London and parts of the southeast.

Multiple countries had cut off travel from the UK with the border between France and the country reopening on Wednesday for French citizens, residents and those with a "legitimate reason" to travel.

