British street artist Banksy has unveiled a new piece of work on the side of a house in his home city of Bristol.

It shows a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.

Banksy confirmed the artwork - entitled "Aachoo!!" - belonged to him on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Bristol resident Samuel Huelin said: "What lucky people to have this just on the side of their home. It's incredible and just around the corner from where we live as well.

"I mean, the whole enigma of Banksy is just... some of this kind of worldwide renown really."