A Russian citizen has been arrested in Denmark, charged with providing information on energy technology to Russian Intelligence.

The individual will be tried on the charges, the Danish Public Prosecution Authority confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

"The defendant, who has been in custody since the beginning of July 2020, is suspected of having provided information on, among other things, Danish energy technology for a Russian intelligence service," the authority added.

The charges follow a major investigation by Denmark's Police Intelligence Service.

Prosecutors will ask for the suspect to be sentenced to prison for spying and deported from the country. The trial is expected to be conducted behind closed doors at a district court in Aalborg at a date to be confirmed.

The suspect, whose name, gender and age have not been revealed by the authorities, faces six years imprisonment under Danish law.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said it considered the charges were a "mistake" and called for impartiality in the justice process.

The embassy added that it hoped “our compatriot” would be acquitted in court and freed.