Mother's Day in Panama this year did not result in the boom for shops of years gone by.

Nevertheless, people still held muted celebrations on Tuesday.

Trade and economy have been hit hard by the pandemic and musicians are one of the groups that have been worst-affected, especially in December, when orchestras, traditional music groups and mariachis normally perform frequently.

Ricardo Acosta has been performing Mother's Day serenades for almost three decades. This year, the day was difficult for him after he lost his mother to coronavirus in the middle of the year.

With the increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, authorities extended the nighttime curfew in Panama province and intensified calls for Panamanians to stay at home.

Due to the curfew, serenades were given during the day, when usually they take place at night or early in the morning.

As of Tuesday, Panama reported 179,230 cases of coronavirus and 3,212 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.