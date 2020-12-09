BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Live

Live: Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinations

Access to the comments Comments
By Laura Sanders
Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street.
Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street.   -   Copyright  Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Text size Aa Aa

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears in the House of Commons for questions from politicians after the first day of his country's mass vaccination programme against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Brexit trade talks continue between the UK and Brussels with less than three weeks until the UK leaves the EU.

Johnson was set to head to Brussels to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day.