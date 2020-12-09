Live
Live: Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinationsComments
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears in the House of Commons for questions from politicians after the first day of his country's mass vaccination programme against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Brexit trade talks continue between the UK and Brussels with less than three weeks until the UK leaves the EU.
Johnson was set to head to Brussels to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day.