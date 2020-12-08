Netherlands: Explosions hit two Polish supermarkets with the same name

Two Polish supermarkets with the same name were hit by explosions in the early hours of Tuesday in the Netherlands.

The two shops were badly damaged by the blasts, in which nobody was hurt, according to police.

The blasts took place in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, and in a small town in the North Brabant province.

Both shops were called Biedronka, but neither are part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.

Forensic experts, left, inspect the debris after an explosion in Aalsmeer Peter Dejong/AP

It was not immediately clear if the explosions were linked.

Police have appealed for witnesses. The blast in Aalsmeer, which happened around 3am, caused major damage to the store and nearby buildings, as well as setting a parked car on fire.