Authorities have confirmed there were "a number of casualties" in an explosion at a water recycling centre near Bristol, UK.

The blast is believed to have taken place in one of the chemical tanks at the establishment.

UK police have declared a "major incident".

Emergency services were called to the site at Wessex Water in Avonmouth, Bristol at around 11.20 local time (12.20 CET) on Thursday.

Local media cited eyewitnesses as saying they saw emergency services rush to the scene, with "at least ten ambulances" along with police and fire crews.

"A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews," police said in a statement.

The building in Bristol where fire crews, police and paramedics responded to a "large" explosion. @Twitter/jawadburhan98 via AP

A full investigation has also be launched into the incident.

“Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident," said Chief Inspector Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police.

Authorities have set up a cordon around the blast site and have advised members of the public to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service has also said that it sent "multiple resources to the scene", including land air and other specialist paramedic teams.