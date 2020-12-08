Madrid's hotels adapt their offers to survive COVID-19 pandemic

Struggling hotels in Spain are reinventing themselves as the industry is hit hard by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of foreign visitors down more than 80%, some hotels are converting into co-living spaces and opening up empty rooms for local holiday makers.

"I think is very important, to build up a sense of community. To have company in difficult moments," said Alfonso López Roldán, director of The Hat in Madrid. The popular hostel has become a co-living space for people seeking human contact during lockdown.

"A hostel has all the good things of a home and we remove all the inconvenience a conventional apartment has. We don't charge a deposit, we don't ask for a contract, we don't charge six you months in advance," said López Roldán.

Jose Ignatio Celorio is from Mexico and is one of the people living at The Hat during the pandemic.

"It’s great having the freedom of staying or leaving at anytime," he said.

Hotels are also boosting daytime stays, such as turning their rooms into potential work spaces. To keep businesses going, hotels are also offering competitive promotions.

Some locals are taking luxury rooms at discounted prices to enjoy being a tourist in their own city.

“It’s a time to do something different. In the end with all the travel restrictions, it was a good opportunity to enjoy places like this in the city,” said holiday maker David Gomez.

Spain's tourism industry is set to lose €140 billion because of the pandemic and around 700,000 jobs could be compromised.