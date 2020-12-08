The curtain is being raised on the prestigious European Film Awards.

A series of online, virtual events will begin tonight (December 8) and culminate with high-profile awards like best film on Saturday (December 12).

Among the six nominees for the top prize is Another Round. Directed by Dane Thomas Vinterberg, it was released on European screens between the two COVID-19 confinements.

Another is Italian director Pietro Marcello's Martin Eden, which is an example of European co-production.

"My films have always been produced with other countries, there have always been co-productions," said Marcello. "To this day, this is the case and I was lucky enough to have my own French producer and my own German producer."

Martin Eden is an adaptation of Jack London's novel of the same name, a story originally set in San Francisco which the director adapted for Europe.

"I think Martin Eden is a profoundly European film, a film that was made in Naples, but Martin Eden is an archetype like Faust, like Hamlet. And it was possible to make it in another city like Hamburg, like Marseille or Naples," added Marcello.

The others in the competition are all co-productions.

The Painted Bird is a Czech film, co-produced by Slovakia and Ukraine. It tells the relentless story of a Jewish child during the Holocaust.

Corpus Christi is a French-Polish co-production, Undine is a German-French collaboration and Berlin Alexanderplatz was co-produced by Germany and the Netherlands.

The best film award will be presented in Berlin on Saturday, December 12 at a ceremony without an audience.