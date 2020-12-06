Around 150 parents and students gathered in Berkeley, California to call for the reopening of the schools.

Schools have been closed since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rally is part of a national movement in the US this weekend to call for the reopening of schools.

Lisa, who has two children enrolled in Berkeley public schools said: "I am an hospital worker and have to go to work everyday and have two young kids who are at home, one who couldn’t even read the word mute when all of this started let alone put his zoom call on mute and now both kids are completely uninterested in school, it’s painful."