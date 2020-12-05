Residents in Barcelona watched on as a young man climbed a 33-storey tower without ropes or safety equipment.

George King performed the breathtaking feat of scaling the iconic Agbar Tower on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Englishman, who became famous for his free climb of the Shard skyscraper in London in July 2019, climbed 144 metres before making his way back down the building where he was met at the bottom by police.

King said he hoped his performance would help lift spirits during the Christmas holiday season, which has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.