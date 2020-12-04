This is the moment crews employed explosives to bring a 305-metre-tall smokestack crashing to the ground at an old power plant in Alabama.
Footage shows the massive structure leaning over and hitting the ground with a thud.
Located about 105 kilometres northeast of Huntsville, the plant closed five years ago, and workers previously imploded two smaller stacks.
The federal utility is cleaning up the plant site in a $66 million project, and it's supposed to be ready for sale and redevelopment next year.
More No Comment
Plane makes emergency landing and hits vehicle on Minnesota motorway
Palestinians take part in wheelchair marathon to mark disability day
El Salvador goes ahead with clown day despîte coronavirus pandemic
Protesters air Amazon gripes outside Jeff Bezos' NYC apartment block
London's National Gallery reopens as England's lockdown is lifted
Tributes paid to those killed when a car drove into shoppers in Trier
Blizzards sweep large amounts of snow onto Russia's northernmost city
'Brexit monster' warns of horrors ahead at Dutch port
Volunteers fish 52 rental bicycles from a Paris canal
Empty canals and idle gondoliers: COVID-19 hits hard in Venice
Residents of hurricane-battered community in Nicaragua rebuild homes
Asia's top wingsuit athlete jumps into the void from Tianmen Mountain
'COVID warriors' with virus-shaped hats spread awareness in India
Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist and vows to carry his forward work
Visits to Father Christmas go virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic
France rules limit in places of worship too restrictive
Pro-democracy protesters march once again in Bangkok
Security law protest in Paris sees fires, water cannons and injuries
Huge mudslide engulfs Sardinia town of Bitti
Scuffles, flares and tear gas at protest over French security bill