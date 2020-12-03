The coronavirus pandemic did little to dampen spirits as revellers in El Salvador marked the country's national clown day.
Colourful costumes, songs and dance were the order of the day in the capital, San Salvador, on Wednesday, December 2.
Health measures, including temperature checks, are in place in San Salvador, but there was little evidence of participants social distancing or wearing face masks.
The country is nearing a total of 40,000 coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 deaths.
