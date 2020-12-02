European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce a new set of rules to govern the EU’s digital market.

Speaking at the Web Summit, she will open the event and deliver her speech on "A Europe for everybody", during which she is expected to explain how the Commission intends to "rewrite the digital market rulebook for small start-ups as well as big platforms".

Tech industry and government officials are attending the annual Lisbon-based event, which is being held online this year.

Nine vice presidents and commissioners are also speaking at the summit.

The Commission hopes its new approach will create a homogenous digital EU market, positioning Europe as a leader for the online governance of content moderation.

It announced in January 2020 that a new Digital Services Act would be passed by the end of the year, replacing the 20-year-old e-Commerce Directive, which was was in drastic need of updating.

It is thought Von der Leyen will outline how the new set of regulations, along with digital services liability rules, will make sure the bloc has a more competitive digital market that allows SMEs to go head-to-head with big tech.

The legislative journey the rules must undergo, however, is likely to take a while.

Also speaking at the summit is Eric Yuan, the founder Zoom, a video communications company that has seen huge success during coronavirus pandemic and had one of the highest-performing public stock offerings in 2019.