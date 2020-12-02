Art Explora, an ambitious drive to make European culture more accessible, is holding its first prizegiving ceremony on Thursday.

It will see three European projects chosen based on their commitment to bringing art to greater numbers of people.

A 12-member jury will select the three winners, who will share a €150,000 pot aimed at helping them put their projects into practice.

The awards ceremony, broadcast in partnership with Euronews, can be viewed on this page from 11.45 am on December 3.

"I am convinced that art is essential to everyone's life, but that inequalities in terms of access to creation are still much too present," said French entrepreneur Frédéric Jousset, founder and president of Art Explora a year ago.

"There is an urgent need for culture to move out of its usual circles to reach all audiences.

"I created Art Explora to take up this major challenge: how to share culture with as many people as possible."

The winning entry will receive €80,000, the runner-up €50,000 and third place €20,000.

Organisers said the contest received 350 applications from 20 countries.

The jury includes Jousset; Agnès Alfandari, digital director at the Institut Français; Laurent Gaveau, laboratory director at the Google Cultural Institute; Choregrapher Blanca Li; and Henri Loyrette, general curator of heritage.