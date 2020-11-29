The best glamping spots in Europe for a coronavirus-safe holiday

The global pandemic may have cast doubt over our usual go-to travel arrangements this year, but it’s also forced us to seek alternate ways to take a break.

Glamping has risen in popularity since coronavirus, as we all start to think differently about holidays. Many of us are now looking for the comfort of an all-inclusive resort, while being able to still enjoy the wilderness.

We’ve rounded up Europe’s top places to go glamping, letting you enjoy the great outdoors - without compromising on safety nor missing out on life’s little luxuries.

Whitepod Hotel

Monthey, Switzerland

The unparalleled views are what makes this spot so incredible. RIECHSTEINER/RIECHSTEINER

With the festive season almost upon us, the domed igloo pods of the Whitepod Hotel in Switzerland are very apt.

Far from the crowds and sheltered from the cold, each pod is completely independent and is spaced out in a large private domain.

They have a wood-burning stove, sundecks and if you opt for a family pod, will have a mezzanine level complete with beds.

For the luxurious touch you can opt to include a smart TV, a minibar, a Nespresso and in-room breakfast.

Novanta

Tuscany, Italy

Ditch the suites for a more rural experience. Novanta

It’s all about immersing yourself in the true authentic Tuscan experiences.

Skip the suite and studios for a luxury tree house at Novanta and become at one with nature. There's plenty to busy yourself here from foraging for truffles to enjoying a picnic by the river.

With wild boar wandering through the borgo at night and a herd of horses passing by your feet at the pool in the afternoon sunshine, this makes for a real off-the-grid holiday spot perched high up in the Casentino Hills of Tuscany.

Situated in an abandoned village, it’s the perfect holiday destination for people looking to escape to the gorgeous Italian countryside.

Cabañas en los árboles

Biscay, Spain

Enjoy the lofty heights in one of these treehouses. Adam Crowley / http://cabanasenlosarboles.com/es

Bring out the child in you by staying at one of these tree-top cabins, known by the Basques as Zuhaitz-etxeak.

They are believed to be the highest in Europe and offer the ultimate treehouse experience with stunning mountainous views with the Parque Natural Urkiola Nature Reserve just a few miles away for a hike.

The Cabañas en los árboles wooden houses all come with a terrace, a relaxing seating area and free wifi to share those all-important Instagram-worthy pictures.

Or you may want to switch off from the outside world altogether for the duration of your stay and simply enjoy the beauty of this place.

Glamping houses J-Max

Lake Bled, Slovenia

Enjoy the beach, or just take a dip in the cabin's personal hot tub. Glamping houses J-Max

The trendy glamping houses by Lake Bled feature garden views, free wifi and are just a mile from the Grajska beach.

But if you don’t want to venture that far, the adorable huts also come with hot tubs to relax in. This is definitely one for the romantics.

Luxury Tent

Sicily, Italy

There's nowhere quite like Tuscany in the summer. Getty via Canva

Hidden away on an olive farm in the Syracuse province of Sicily, glampers get a taste of authentic Italian living with this glamping spot.

Just picture being surrounded by olive trees on the rolling hills with ample space to meander around during the day and ending it by sipping local wine by an infinity pool in the evening. Glamping doesn’t get much better than this.

The tent is spacious and furnished with all the luxuries needed by a glamper.

Again, you can do as little or as much you want depending on your mood. Whether you want to dive into the Mediterranean or another bottle of wine, is entirely up to you.

Secret Cabin

Natural Park of Arrábida, Portugal

The perfect spot to lounge around. AirBnB

A cabin tucked away in the trees may be material for an enchanting fairytale but in the Natural Park of Arrábida, you can really make it happen.

Retreat guests have the best of both worlds here with the ability to explore the vibrant countryside of Portugal and nearby Lisbon – one of the most fascinating cities in Europe.

The eco-friendly inspired cabin comes with a double bed, a sofa bed as well as an en-suite bathroom with a private shower and a dry toilet. There’s also a small kitchen with a stove, a sink, and handy kitchen utensils and plates.

After rustling up some food, glampers can head out onto the decking area to relax or lounge around in a hammock between the trees.