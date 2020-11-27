The hotel inspired by Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea

This hotel in Taiwan provides visitors with an opportunity to experience life under the sea.

The Cozzi Blu hotel is based on the French science-fiction novel 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’. It gives guests the chance to watch penguins play as they eat their dinner, and fall asleep to shoals of fish floating carefree around the aquarium.

Hotel guests don’t even need to leave their beds to witness life under water, with pothole shaped paintings and oceanic colour themes in each room. There is also a dedicated TV channel which live streams footage from the main aquarium tank.

If visitors want to see the underwater world in real life, hotel stays include access to Xpark, where you can walk beneath the ocean and watch marine life floating above you. One of the biggest draws of the hotel for many is the penguins.

The cafe is designed with a network of transparent tunnels that give guests the opportunity to watch the penguins swim and play up close.

"I think this is so special and I feel so excited," says Chu, a visitor. ”This is the first time we have visited this café and we see penguins swimming through the tunnel.”

The park hopes these tunnels will be a new way for people to learn about penguins.

"In the penguin section, we can see their behaviours both on the land and in the water," says Athena Ku, Xpark aquarium's representative.

The price of a night's stay at the Cozzi Blu hotel varies according to packages and times, but on average costs around 140 euros.