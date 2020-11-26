Four more students charged over murder of French teacher Samuel Paty

Four more students have been charged in the investigation into the murder of French history teacher Samuel Paty.

Paty was beheaded on October 16 after discussing and showing cartoons of Islam's Prophet Mohammed to his students during lessons about freedom of expression.

Three teenagers, aged 13 and 14, were charged on Wednesday for "complicity in terrorist murder", according to judicial sources.

They are alleged to have named and identified the victim to the attacker in front of their college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines).

The fourth suspect is the daughter of Brahim Chnina, the parent who has also been prosecuted and imprisoned for a social media campaign against Samuel Paty, and has been charged with "slanderous denunciation".

The father and daughter had gone to the police station to file a complaint against Samuel Paty on 7 October, accusing the teacher of "discrimination" against Muslim students.

The four students were placed in police custody earlier this week at the request of the anti-terrorist investigating judges of the Paris court.

All were released under judicial supervision after being presented to the investigating magistrates, the judicial source added.

A total of 14 people have now been charged in the investigation into Samuel Paty's killing.

On 21 October, two students aged 14 and 15 were indicted, accused of having named the teacher to the assailant for "€300 to €350", said the anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard.

The assailant, Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee was shot dead by French police after the attack.