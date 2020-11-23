One person has died after a speedboat that appeared to be smuggling migrants partially sank near the Greek island of Rhodes, the Hellenic Coast Guard said on Monday morning.

Thirteen people who had been on board were found safe on the nearby shore, while the body of one man was recovered.

The survivors have told authorities that there were 14 people on board the speedboat, but patrol boats are continuing to search for "any endangered persons".

Three patrol boats, a fishing vessel, and a team of divers were involved in the initial operation near the Turkish coast.

Greece remains one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale "pushbacks" of migrants and international rights groups have called repeatedly for investigations.