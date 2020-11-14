Supporters of Donald Trump staged a rally in Washington D.C. on Saturday more than ten days since the country's election and with the current U.S. president still having yet to concede to Joe Biden, who won the November 3 poll by flipping a number of states from Republican to Democrat.

Chanting 'USA' and 'Stop the Steal', protesters gathered in the city's Freedom Plaza and cheered as Trump passed through the protest in his presidential motorcade. Trump spoke on Friday for the first time since his defeat to Biden, which he has refused to acknowledge.

During a press conference on the U.S.'s response to a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days, the president said: “This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be, I guess time will tell."

No concession

Only a handful of Republicans have accepted Biden's victory, despite the former vice-president's wins in the crucial swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia taking him to 306 electoral college votes, far more than Trump's 232 and comfortably over the 270 that is needed to be elected president.

The Trump campaign has lodged a number of lawsuits, most of which have already been dismissed by judges, and alleged widespread voter fraud without presenting any evidence. Mike Pence, the current vice president, said Friday that the administration "would fight for an outcome [that] wins us four more years."

Supporters of President Donald Trump walk to Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Julio Cortez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The U.S. is now in uncharted political territory. Although there was a legal battle over the presidency in 2000 between Al Gore and George W. Bush - which was eventually decided by the Supreme Court in Bush's favour - that dispute was over fewer than 500 votes in a single state, Florida.

By comparison, Biden's lead in the states where Trump is demanding recounts or alleging fraud is tens of thousands of votes. Election officials throughout the country have ruled out widespread fraud and the Department of Homeland Security has certified that the election was fair and properly carried out.