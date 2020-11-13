Trump says US will not lockdown despite record daily COVID-19 cases

US President Donald Trump said that his administration would not institute any type of lockdown despite rising COVID-19 cases.

The US has repeatedly hit record high daily infection levels, recording more than 100,000 cases a day since early November. Trump attributed the record rise in cases in part to the country's testing programme, despite rising hospitalisations in the US.

Trump also touted the country's virus response, commending news that a vaccine candidate from Pfizer was determined to be 90% effective, which he called amazing.

"No medical breakthrough of this scope or magnitude has ever been achieved this rapidly," said Trump, who estimated that under a "different administration" it wouldn't have been possible, despite unprecedented global efforts to tackle COVID-19.

Trump said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks" to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.

There's also no information yet as to whether the vaccine worked in vulnerable populations or only in younger, healthier study volunteers.

Vice President Mike Pence said the good news of the day was "help is on the way". Pence said people should wash their hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask if distancing isn't possible.

Trump still refuses to concede the election

It was Trump's first remarks since losing the US presidential election which news organisations called for Joe Biden on Saturday.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted that there was fraud in the election despite no evidence to support his claims.

In his first public remarks since Saturday, Trump said "whatever happens in the future" the administration would not go to a lockdown. He added: "who knows what administration it'll be".

Trump has so far refused to concede the election. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, meanwhile, said Trump is “not even at that point yet” when it comes to conceding to Biden.

Some experts are concerned that Trump is preventing the incoming Biden administration from a smooth transition into government.

Former President Barack Obama told CBS on Friday that Republican officials who were "humouring" Trump were "delegitimising not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally."