10 things you need to pack before setting off on a campervan adventure

Jenny Southan has rounded up the campervan kit to assist and inspire you on your next adventure.

1. SwissTool X Ratchet

Easy to carry with 38 functions. Victorinox

A toolbox in your pocket, with 38 functions. Comes in a handy leather pouch.

€232, victorinox.com

2. Stanley Printed Stainless Steel Bottle

This bottle comes in an array of designs too. mrporter.com

Built with double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours.

€47, mrporter.com

3. Neighborhood + Helinox Inflatable Packable Logo-Print Shell Headrest

Lightweight and easy to fold up too. mrporter.com

It's made from lightweight shell, can be inflated to your liking and comes with ripstop pouch for easy packing.

€68, mrporter.com

4. Desmond & Dempsey Bath robe

There's no need to compromise on style while out in a campervan. Desmond and Dempsey

A short robe, practical for campsite bathrooms and chic enough to wear as a cardigan on chilly evenings.

€343, desmondanddempsey.com

5. RAINS Travel washbag

Stylish, sleek, and has heaps of space. rains.com

Multi-pockets, convenient opening and can be hung up from hooks. Also waterproof.

€54, uk.rains.com

6. RAVPower Solar Charger

This smart design maximises solar energy potential. RavPower

Lightweight, easy to use – three USB charger sockets.

€66.51, amazon.co.uk

7. Lifeventure Hydro Fibre Ultralite Trek Towel

Don't waste your time with conventional towels. Lifeventure

Extra-large and resistant to the unpleasant smell of damp. Absorbs 5 times its own weight in water, but dries 15 times faster than a conventional towel. Folds into a neat travel bag.

€17, amazon.co.uk

8. Bambino Premier Vehicle First Aid Kit

A classic for a reason. Wallace Cameron

Easy to store in the van and includes the medical kit you need for most eventualities on the road.

€11, amazon.co.uk

9. Liforme Yoga Mat

Great for doubling up as a sleeping mat in a pinch too. Liforme

Excellent grip and helpful markings. Perfect for parking up for morning stretches.

€110, liforme.com

10. On The Road, By Jack Kerouac

It's a must-read on any travelling holiday. Amazon UK

The definitive road trip read.

€6.65, amazon.com

Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender.