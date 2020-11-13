10 things you need to pack before setting off on a campervan adventure

Jenny Southan has rounded up the campervan kit to assist and inspire you on your next adventure.
1. SwissTool X Ratchet
A toolbox in your pocket, with 38 functions. Comes in a handy leather pouch.
2. Stanley Printed Stainless Steel Bottle
Built with double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours.
3. Neighborhood + Helinox Inflatable Packable Logo-Print Shell Headrest
It's made from lightweight shell, can be inflated to your liking and comes with ripstop pouch for easy packing.
4. Desmond & Dempsey Bath robe
A short robe, practical for campsite bathrooms and chic enough to wear as a cardigan on chilly evenings.
5. RAINS Travel washbag
Multi-pockets, convenient opening and can be hung up from hooks. Also waterproof.
6. RAVPower Solar Charger
Lightweight, easy to use – three USB charger sockets.
7. Lifeventure Hydro Fibre Ultralite Trek Towel
Extra-large and resistant to the unpleasant smell of damp. Absorbs 5 times its own weight in water, but dries 15 times faster than a conventional towel. Folds into a neat travel bag.
8. Bambino Premier Vehicle First Aid Kit
Easy to store in the van and includes the medical kit you need for most eventualities on the road.
9. Liforme Yoga Mat
Excellent grip and helpful markings. Perfect for parking up for morning stretches.
10. On The Road, By Jack Kerouac
The definitive road trip read.
Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender.