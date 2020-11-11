She is known as the mother of feminism.

Born in 1759, Mary Wollstonecraft was an 18th Century author, intellectual and radical who promoted the rights of women.

Finally, a statue has been unveilled in London as a memorial to this great feminist thinker - but her supporters are not happy.

The silvered-bronze sculpture by artist Maggi Hambling has drawn criticism with many asking just why the great women whose ideas changed the world had to be naked?

Defenders of the statue say Wollstonecraft was a rebel and a pioneer, and deserves a pioneering work of art.

Others have noted that more than 90% of London's monuments celebrate men and most are fully dressed.

