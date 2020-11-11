Bars and restaurants have closed for 30 days from 11 November in Hungary, one of the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in terms of overall mortality rates.
In Budapest, people enjoyed final drinks and meals on the eve of the new restrictions.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the new restrictions, which took effect at midnight local time.
People are now banned from leaving their homes between 8 pm and 5 am.
The measures mean businesses must close at 7 pm, restaurants are limited to home delivery, and family gatherings are limited to ten people.
According to the Hungarian government, the new regulations are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amid a dramatic rise in hospitalisations and deaths in Hungary.
Hungary’s daily deaths surpassed 100 for the second time on Tuesday with 103 new fatalities reported, bringing the confirmed total to 2,596.
More No Comment
Heavy rainfall in Crete causes flooded homes and sweeps cars into sea
Prague Zoo launches fundraising effort to feed its animals
Women make music with kitchen items to highlight female 'suffering'
Opera star sings US national anthem from his window to toast Biden win
Artist raises awareness of endangered species with colourful murals
Spanish dance schools protest coronavirus restrictions
French traders hold funeral march to highlight lockdown impact
Artist brings masks & social distancing to traditional nativity scene
Madame Tussauds puts Trump in golfing attire after election loss
Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against 'fake pandemic' in Madrid
Trump plays golf and poses with bride as Biden wins election
Japanese emperor's brother proclaimed first in line to throne
Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California
Biden and Trump supporters rally in Arizona
Sign language interpreters take on hip hop in Paris
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
Kosovo bar and restaurant owners protest coronavirus restrictions
Empty streets in Athens as coronavirus lockdown begins in Greece
Guatemala army rescues flood victims after Hurricane Eta
Bordeaux's national opera turns to recording amid COVID-19 lockdown