Bars and restaurants have closed for 30 days from 11 November in Hungary, one of the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19 in terms of overall mortality rates.

In Budapest, people enjoyed final drinks and meals on the eve of the new restrictions.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced the new restrictions, which took effect at midnight local time.

People are now banned from leaving their homes between 8 pm and 5 am.

The measures mean businesses must close at 7 pm, restaurants are limited to home delivery, and family gatherings are limited to ten people.

According to the Hungarian government, the new regulations are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amid a dramatic rise in hospitalisations and deaths in Hungary.

Hungary’s daily deaths surpassed 100 for the second time on Tuesday with 103 new fatalities reported, bringing the confirmed total to 2,596.