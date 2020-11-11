A Turkish fishing boat has capsized after colliding with a Greek-flagged tanker off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, officials said.

Four people on board the boat were killed while one other person is reported missing.

The collision happened at 05:50 (03:50 CET) on Wednesday between the Polatbey fishing boat and the Greek-flagged Ephesus, around 15 nautical miles off the coast of Karataş district, in Adana province.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

The Turkish coast guard says a search-and-rescue operation was launched shortly after communications with the boat was lost.

Three coast guard boats and a team of divers are involved in the search.

The authorities had recovered four bodies and were still searching for a fifth person, the Adana governor's office said in a statement.

The governor's office has also paid respects to those killed in the collision and have sent condolences to their relatives

Tensions between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean have been hostile for several months.

Greece previously accused Ankara of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over drilling rights in disputed waters. MEPs have also urged the European Union to impose punitive measures on Turkey.

Meanwhile last month, a Portuguese cargo ship collided with a Greek warship off the coast of Piraeus, a major port near Athens.

Two crew members of the Greek warship were "slightly injured" in the incident and the captain of the Portuguese vessel was arrested.