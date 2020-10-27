Two crew members of a Greek warship were injured on Tuesday morning after the vessel collided with a Portuguese cargo ship.

The incident took place around 07:30 local time (06:30 CET) off the coast of Piraeus, a major port near Athens, the Hellenic Navy said in a statement.

"The two crew members were slightly injured and transferred to the Naval Hospital of Athens".

A total of 27 people were on board the vessel, NTHI Kallisto, which suffered extensive damage to the stern and water ingress, according to the Greek Ministry of Merchant Marine.

Authorities immediately launched a rescue operation using three coastguard patrol boats, two anti-pollution boats, a ship, and a navy helicopter.

The Ministry said the warship was towed from the Saronic Gulf to the naval base of Salamina, an island near Piraeus.

The cargo ship flying under the flag of Portugal was also named the "Maersk Launceston" and was confirmed to be carrying containers.

Piraeus port authorities have opened an investigation into the collision and banned the departure of the commercial ship.