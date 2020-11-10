European Council President Charles Michel has proposed setting up a special European institute to train imams against 'ideology of hatred'.

He was speaking in Vienna during a visit hosted by Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to discuss tackling terrorism in Europe.

Last week a gunman killed four people in Vienna in an attack claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

Days earlier, stabbings that killed three people in the French city of Nice were also deemed to be terror-related.

Mohammed Cheppih, an Imam and theologist, agrees with the idea in principle but says investment is needed. Watch his interview in the media player above.