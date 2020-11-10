Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete has damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes and swept cars into the sea.

No injuries have been reported, but regional government officials said the island's road network had been damaged.

Eight people have been rescued by fire service authorities after becoming trapped in vehicles or homes.

The floods were caused by torrential rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which is expected to continue into Thursday.

Authorities said the worst damage has occurred east of the island's capital, Heraklion, in small towns and villages, where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors.

Affected businesses in the area were already shut due to a nationwide lockdown in effect since Saturday.

The Fire Services of the Region of Crete have been placed into a state of "general vigilance", according to a statement.

The areas of most intensive flooding include Hersonissos, Anissaras, Gouves, Gournes, Analipsi, Stalis and Malia.

In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris.

The Regional Business Center of Heraklion said it has received 230 calls, mostly for pumping away floodwater.

It is the third time in less than a month that the area has been hit by flooding.