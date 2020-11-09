Two soldiers die after Russian helicopter shot down in Armenia

Russia said on Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.

Azerbaijan has claimed responsibility for the incident and apologised to Russia.

The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

Nakhchivan is about 70 kilometres (40 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh and it was not clear if the helicopter shootdown was connected with the conflict.

The defence ministry said the helicopter was accompanying a military convoy but did not clarify the purpose of the convoy. Russia has a large military base in Armenia, but it is about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from where the helicopter was shot down.

Russia has a formal military alliance with Armenia — which excludes Nagorno-Karabakh — but also has close ties with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani forces have meanwhile taken control of Shushi, a strategically key city near the region's capital, the spokesman for the president of the separatist government in Nagorno-Karabakh confirmed on Monday.

The seizure is the most significant military development in the fighting over the territory.

Shushi’s position above the regional capital Stepanakert, which is about 10 kilometres (six miles) to the north, gives strategic advantage to whoever holds it. The city also lies along the main road connecting Stepanakert with Armenia.

Several thousands of people are believed to have died as a result of fighting since the latest episode of violence started between the two counties on September 27.

The former Soviet states of Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a bloody war over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early 1990s.

Thousands were killed on both sides. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced.

The war ended with a truce in 1994, although there has been sporadic violence since then as the conflict remains unresolved.

The latest flare-up of violence started on September 27 and has left hundreds — if not thousands — dead.