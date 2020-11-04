Austrian authorities continued their investigation into a radicalised man who killed four people and injured at least 22 in Vienna as residents mourned the victims of November 2 attack.
Austrian police had raided several homes of people close to the attacker, who was identified as Austrian-North Macedonian dual national Kujtim Fejzula.
Two men and two women died from their injuries after the attacker, who was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, opened fire at crowded bars and cafes in downtown Vienna.
Police officers then shot Fejzula dead.
In the days after the attack, residents have laid flowers and lit candles at makeshift memorial sites across the city centre.
More No Comment
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio
Maradona fans gather outside clinic where star undergoes brain surgery
Oxford Street’s Christmas lights go on display early in London
Millions head to polls in US despite record early voting
Girl, 3, pulled alive from rubble four days after deadly earthquake
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia
Massive clean-up operation after Typhoon Goni lashes the Philippines
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote
Thai King and Queen meet supporters amid anti-monarchy protests
Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake
All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic
Protests continue in Rome over coronavirus measures
Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds
Canadian Muslim community offers flowers to pedestrians in Toronto
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake