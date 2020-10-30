Would you spend the night on this Peruvian mountain edge?

Located high above the Sacred Valley in Peru, this is a hospitality experience like no other.

Firstly, guests can only access the hotel by hiking, climbing or zip wire. Your room - a pod elevated above the valley - is built from aluminium and polycarbonate. This is secured to the side of a 366 metre mountain by 20 anchors, capable of holding up to one-and-a-half tonnes.

The weight limitation shouldn’t be an issue as guests need to pack light for their unusual commute. Guides escort you up the mountainside with all of your food and water for the trip packed into a bag. Essentially, you can bring as much as you can comfortably carry while 600m above ground level.

By all accounts, you’re in for a comfortable night. The minimal but practical interior shifts the focus to the external wonder surrounding the hotel. From the valley below to the vast expanse of stars above, it’s just you and the dazzling beauty of Peru.

Location-wise, you couldn’t be better situated - unless you suffer from vertigo of course. The Skylodge is just eight miles from Machu Picchu, and a 90 minute drive from Cusco.

Though the initial climb requires a level of fitness - your elevator equivalent is a maze of metal steps and wires - visitors can zipwire to the bottom of the valley the next morning.

Check out our video to find out more…