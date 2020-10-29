Prague's COVID protests: demonstrators say government measures are 'impoverishing nation'Comments
Protests have been staged in several big European cities, denouncing the latest COVID related restrictions.
In Prague, demonstrators are accusing the Czech government of enforcing measures that did not work, but instead "impoverished the nation."
An anti-riot squad intervened, forming a barrier to keep large groups of protesters apart.
