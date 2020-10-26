US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted costumed trick-or-treaters at the White House on Sunday evening.
They stood and waved to children dressed as superheroes, fairies, skeletons and more ahead of Halloween on October 31.
Two dressed like the president and first lady caught their eye. The boy's costume matched the president's outfit almost exactly, down to the red tie. The four posed for a photo.
This year, trick-or-treaters received their sweets before filing past the Trumps, neither of whom wore masks.
The president returned to Washington after campaigning in New Hampshire and Maine ahead of the election.
At a rally in New Hampshire, he again told Americans that the country is rounding the corner on the coronavirus.
